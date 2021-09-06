Reward offered for information on missing, endangered teen

NAVARRO COUNTY / BLOOMING GROVE, Texas – A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for specific information on a missing teenager.

15-year-old Richard “Joey” Enderle was last seen on August 3 in Blooming Grove, Texas. He is 5’10”, weighs 140 pounds, and has blue eyes with dark brown hair.

Richard “Joey” Enderle (Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff’s Department)

If you know of Richard’s whereabouts, you can contact the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department at (903) 654-3001 or the Blooming Grove Police Department at (903) 695-2711.

Sources: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Grove Police Department