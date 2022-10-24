AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding across the state Monday and Tuesday.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials expect severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding to occur throughout the state.

“The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” Abbott said in the release. “We urge Texans to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of their local officials and first responders to keep themselves and their loved ones safe through these storms.”

According to the release, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Boat Squads along with urban search and rescue packages, to help support severe weather response operations across the state. The following resources are on standby:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations

Texas National Guard: Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol): Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

State Mass Care Coordination

For more information, visit TDEM’s website.