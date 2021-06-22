Reps. Jackson, Cuellar, Lamborn, and Strickland introduces legislation to address teacher shortages in military communities

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Representatives Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), and Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) introduced the bipartisan Defense Community Teacher Support Act, according to a news release.

In TX-13, this legislation would support teachers at military impacted schools in the Wichita Falls ISD near Sheppard Air Force Base. Senators Jerry Moran (R-KS) and Gary Peters (D-MI) introduced the companion bill in the U.S. Senate.

According to the news release, the bill would make teachers in military communities eligible for Federal student loan relief after five years of service. The bill would also support military spouses by letting them work towards loan forgiveness even if they are forced to relocate due to the service members’ permanent change of station orders.

“One of the biggest problems facing military communities is recruiting and retaining teachers, so I am proud to be a part of a bipartisan solution. The quality of a student’s education should not be determined by their zip code. This bill will make sure military communities are able to attract outstanding teachers, therefore helping students thrive,” said Representative Jackson.

The text of the bill can be found here.