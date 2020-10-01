Representative Ken King to tour House District 88

Representative Ken King will be touring segments of House District 88 on Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 to discuss the upcoming 87th Regular Legislative Session.

On Oct. 20, King will be at the following locations;

Swisher County Courthouse, Tulia, TX – 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Plainview Chamber of Commerce, Plainview, TX – 4 to 5 p.m.

On Oct. 22, King will be at the following locations;

Lamb County Courthouse, Littlefield, TX – 9 to 10 a.m.

AimBank Conference Room, Muleshoe, TX – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Dimmitt City Hall, Dimmitt, TX – 2 to 3 p.m.

“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community.” King said.

According to King’s office, all local safety guidelines will be observed.

More from MyHighPlains.com: