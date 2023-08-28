The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 28, 2023.

ROCKWALL, Texas (KXAN) — Former Disney actor Mitchel Musso, known for his role as Oliver in “Hannah Montana,” was arrested over the weekend in Texas, according to multiple reports from various news outlets and records from a local police department.

Mitchel Musso, 32, arrested by Rockwall police in Texas (Mugshot: Rockwall Police Department)

Musso, 32, was arrested by Rockwall police Saturday and charged with public intoxication and theft, in addition to other charges listed in jail records online.

NBC 5 in Dallas reported the Rockwall Police Department responded to a disturbance at a hotel on Lakefront Trail around 7:15 p.m. Saturday and were told that an individual — identified later as Musso — who “appeared drunk” entered the hotel, got a bag of chips and started eating them.

When he was asked to pay for the chips, the man became “verbally abusive” and left without paying, NBC 5 reported.

Musso’s total bail for the public intoxication and theft charges was $1,000, and the bail for his other charges was about $1,080, records showed.

A records check also revealed Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department, according to NBC 5.

Rockwall is about 25 miles east of Dallas.