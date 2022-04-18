AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — According to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission, oil and natural upstream jobs grew by 4,300 in March, “showing increasing strength in upstream oil and natural gas employment in the state,” the Texas Oil & Gas Association stated (TXOGA).

“The Texas oil and natural gas industry has proven resilient over the years and continued job growth in the upstream sector benefits every American and our environment,” said Todd Staples, president of TXOGA, “No one produces the oil and natural gas the world needs in a more environmentally responsible way than American producers, and the lion’s share of that production takes place right here in Texas.”

Image via Texas Oil & Gas Association

Since the low point of employment in September of 2020, TXOGA detailed that the industry has added 27,700 Texas upstream jobs, averaging a growth of 1,539 jobs a month, and job growth months have outnumbered decline months 16 to 2. In addition, March 2022 jobs are up by 21,700, or 13.3% from March of 2021, averaging 184,700 upstream jobs.

TXOGA explained that the upstream sector involves the extraction of oil and natural gas and excludes other industry sectors including refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities, which support hundreds of thousands of additional jobs in Texas.

Additional exclusions include “Support Activities for Mining,” which is mainly oil and gas-related but includes “some small amount of other types of mining,” said TXOGA.

