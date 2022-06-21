AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the Fourth of July approaches and the United States gears up to celebrate, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the most patriotic states in the country.

WalletHub said that it compared states across 13 key indicators of patriotism in order to create their ranking, with data ranging from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in 2020, as well as the amount of AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Texas, according to WalletHub, was in the bottom half of the list at #31, beat out by Oklahoma at #22 and New Mexico at #20.

Leading in patriotism across the country, WalletHub credited Alaska with the #1 spot. Meanwhile, Arkansas rounded out the list at #50.

Most Patriotic States in the U.S.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 
1Alaska65.57112
2Montana61.46221
3Virginia58.97313
4North Dakota58.43205
5Oregon56.42363
6Maryland56.25237
7Hawaii55.26224
8Vermont54.77432
9New Hampshire54.23326
10Iowa52.76414
11Washington52.461414
12South Dakota52.212410
13Colorado52.051215
14Delaware51.352511
15Maine50.12378
16Utah49.10389
17North Carolina46.98632
18Wyoming46.75727
19Idaho46.031818
20New Mexico45.231026
21Arizona45.091723
22Oklahoma44.58830
23Kansas44.341329
24Georgia44.20541
25Missouri44.002617
26South Carolina42.14447
27Minnesota41.134716
28Mississippi40.681637
29Ohio40.513320
30Nebraska39.112834
31Texas38.51946
32Illinois38.463922
33Nevada38.291545
34Wisconsin37.434221
35Kentucky36.982143
36California36.613138
37Michigan36.054625
38New Jersey35.994819
39Tennessee35.923039
40West Virginia35.443436
41Louisiana35.152744
42Pennsylvania34.804431
43Alabama34.671148
44Indiana34.433540
45Connecticut34.104533
46Massachusetts32.675028
47Florida32.131949
48Rhode Island31.784042
49New York30.954935
50Arkansas28.622950

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Average Number of Military Enlistees

Highest

  • 1. Georgia
  • 2. Alaska
  • 3. Texas
  • 4. South Carolina
  • 5. Alabama

Lowest

  • 46. Minnesota
  • 47. Massachusetts
  • 48. Rhode Island
  • 49. Vermont
  • 50. North Dakota

Veterans per Capita

Most

  • 1. Alaska
  • 2. Virginia
  • 3. Wyoming
  • 4. Montana
  • 5. Hawaii

Fewest

  • 46. Utah
  • 47. Massachusetts
  • 48. California
  • 49. New Jersey
  • 50. New York

Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

Most

  • 1. Vermont
  • 2. Montana
  • 3. Maryland
  • 4. Virginia
  • 5. Oregon

Fewest

  • 46. Arkansas
  • 47. North Dakota
  • 48. South Dakota
  • 49. Mississippi
  • 50. Alabama

% of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

Highest %

  • 1. New Jersey
  • 2. Minnesota
  • 3. Oregon
  • 4. New Hampshire
  • T-5. Wisconsin
  • T-5. Maryland

Lowest %

  • 46. Alabama
  • 47. South Dakota
  • 48. Oklahoma
  • 49. West Virginia
  • 50. Arkansas

Volunteer Rate

Highest

  • 1. Utah
  • 2. South Dakota
  • 3. Nebraska
  • 4. Colorado
  • 5. Minnesota

Lowest

  • 46. Kentucky
  • 47. Mississippi
  • 48. Florida
  • 49. Nevada
  • 50. New York

Blue States vs. Red States

The full WalletHub report can be found here.