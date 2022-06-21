AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the Fourth of July approaches and the United States gears up to celebrate, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the most patriotic states in the country.
WalletHub said that it compared states across 13 key indicators of patriotism in order to create their ranking, with data ranging from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in 2020, as well as the amount of AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.
Texas, according to WalletHub, was in the bottom half of the list at #31, beat out by Oklahoma at #22 and New Mexico at #20.
Leading in patriotism across the country, WalletHub credited Alaska with the #1 spot. Meanwhile, Arkansas rounded out the list at #50.
Most Patriotic States in the U.S.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Military Engagement
|Civic Engagement
|1
|Alaska
|65.57
|1
|12
|2
|Montana
|61.46
|22
|1
|3
|Virginia
|58.97
|3
|13
|4
|North Dakota
|58.43
|20
|5
|5
|Oregon
|56.42
|36
|3
|6
|Maryland
|56.25
|23
|7
|7
|Hawaii
|55.26
|2
|24
|8
|Vermont
|54.77
|43
|2
|9
|New Hampshire
|54.23
|32
|6
|10
|Iowa
|52.76
|41
|4
|11
|Washington
|52.46
|14
|14
|12
|South Dakota
|52.21
|24
|10
|13
|Colorado
|52.05
|12
|15
|14
|Delaware
|51.35
|25
|11
|15
|Maine
|50.12
|37
|8
|16
|Utah
|49.10
|38
|9
|17
|North Carolina
|46.98
|6
|32
|18
|Wyoming
|46.75
|7
|27
|19
|Idaho
|46.03
|18
|18
|20
|New Mexico
|45.23
|10
|26
|21
|Arizona
|45.09
|17
|23
|22
|Oklahoma
|44.58
|8
|30
|23
|Kansas
|44.34
|13
|29
|24
|Georgia
|44.20
|5
|41
|25
|Missouri
|44.00
|26
|17
|26
|South Carolina
|42.14
|4
|47
|27
|Minnesota
|41.13
|47
|16
|28
|Mississippi
|40.68
|16
|37
|29
|Ohio
|40.51
|33
|20
|30
|Nebraska
|39.11
|28
|34
|31
|Texas
|38.51
|9
|46
|32
|Illinois
|38.46
|39
|22
|33
|Nevada
|38.29
|15
|45
|34
|Wisconsin
|37.43
|42
|21
|35
|Kentucky
|36.98
|21
|43
|36
|California
|36.61
|31
|38
|37
|Michigan
|36.05
|46
|25
|38
|New Jersey
|35.99
|48
|19
|39
|Tennessee
|35.92
|30
|39
|40
|West Virginia
|35.44
|34
|36
|41
|Louisiana
|35.15
|27
|44
|42
|Pennsylvania
|34.80
|44
|31
|43
|Alabama
|34.67
|11
|48
|44
|Indiana
|34.43
|35
|40
|45
|Connecticut
|34.10
|45
|33
|46
|Massachusetts
|32.67
|50
|28
|47
|Florida
|32.13
|19
|49
|48
|Rhode Island
|31.78
|40
|42
|49
|New York
|30.95
|49
|35
|50
|Arkansas
|28.62
|29
|50
Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.
Average Number of Military Enlistees
Highest
- 1. Georgia
- 2. Alaska
- 3. Texas
- 4. South Carolina
- 5. Alabama
Lowest
- 46. Minnesota
- 47. Massachusetts
- 48. Rhode Island
- 49. Vermont
- 50. North Dakota
Veterans per Capita
Most
- 1. Alaska
- 2. Virginia
- 3. Wyoming
- 4. Montana
- 5. Hawaii
Fewest
- 46. Utah
- 47. Massachusetts
- 48. California
- 49. New Jersey
- 50. New York
Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita
Most
- 1. Vermont
- 2. Montana
- 3. Maryland
- 4. Virginia
- 5. Oregon
Fewest
- 46. Arkansas
- 47. North Dakota
- 48. South Dakota
- 49. Mississippi
- 50. Alabama
% of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election
Highest %
- 1. New Jersey
- 2. Minnesota
- 3. Oregon
- 4. New Hampshire
- T-5. Wisconsin
- T-5. Maryland
Lowest %
- 46. Alabama
- 47. South Dakota
- 48. Oklahoma
- 49. West Virginia
- 50. Arkansas
Volunteer Rate
Highest
- 1. Utah
- 2. South Dakota
- 3. Nebraska
- 4. Colorado
- 5. Minnesota
Lowest
- 46. Kentucky
- 47. Mississippi
- 48. Florida
- 49. Nevada
- 50. New York
Blue States vs. Red States
The full WalletHub report can be found here.