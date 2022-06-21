AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the Fourth of July approaches and the United States gears up to celebrate, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the most patriotic states in the country.

WalletHub said that it compared states across 13 key indicators of patriotism in order to create their ranking, with data ranging from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in 2020, as well as the amount of AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Texas, according to WalletHub, was in the bottom half of the list at #31, beat out by Oklahoma at #22 and New Mexico at #20.

Leading in patriotism across the country, WalletHub credited Alaska with the #1 spot. Meanwhile, Arkansas rounded out the list at #50.

Most Patriotic States in the U.S.

Overall Rank State Total Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 1 Alaska 65.57 1 12 2 Montana 61.46 22 1 3 Virginia 58.97 3 13 4 North Dakota 58.43 20 5 5 Oregon 56.42 36 3 6 Maryland 56.25 23 7 7 Hawaii 55.26 2 24 8 Vermont 54.77 43 2 9 New Hampshire 54.23 32 6 10 Iowa 52.76 41 4 11 Washington 52.46 14 14 12 South Dakota 52.21 24 10 13 Colorado 52.05 12 15 14 Delaware 51.35 25 11 15 Maine 50.12 37 8 16 Utah 49.10 38 9 17 North Carolina 46.98 6 32 18 Wyoming 46.75 7 27 19 Idaho 46.03 18 18 20 New Mexico 45.23 10 26 21 Arizona 45.09 17 23 22 Oklahoma 44.58 8 30 23 Kansas 44.34 13 29 24 Georgia 44.20 5 41 25 Missouri 44.00 26 17 26 South Carolina 42.14 4 47 27 Minnesota 41.13 47 16 28 Mississippi 40.68 16 37 29 Ohio 40.51 33 20 30 Nebraska 39.11 28 34 31 Texas 38.51 9 46 32 Illinois 38.46 39 22 33 Nevada 38.29 15 45 34 Wisconsin 37.43 42 21 35 Kentucky 36.98 21 43 36 California 36.61 31 38 37 Michigan 36.05 46 25 38 New Jersey 35.99 48 19 39 Tennessee 35.92 30 39 40 West Virginia 35.44 34 36 41 Louisiana 35.15 27 44 42 Pennsylvania 34.80 44 31 43 Alabama 34.67 11 48 44 Indiana 34.43 35 40 45 Connecticut 34.10 45 33 46 Massachusetts 32.67 50 28 47 Florida 32.13 19 49 48 Rhode Island 31.78 40 42 49 New York 30.95 49 35 50 Arkansas 28.62 29 50

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Average Number of Military Enlistees

Highest

1. Georgia

2. Alaska

3. Texas

4. South Carolina

5. Alabama

Lowest

46. Minnesota

47. Massachusetts

48. Rhode Island

49. Vermont

50. North Dakota

Veterans per Capita

Most

1. Alaska

2. Virginia

3. Wyoming

4. Montana

5. Hawaii

Fewest

46. Utah

47. Massachusetts

48. California

49. New Jersey

50. New York

Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

Most

1. Vermont

2. Montana

3. Maryland

4. Virginia

5. Oregon

Fewest

46. Arkansas

47. North Dakota

48. South Dakota

49. Mississippi

50. Alabama

% of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

Highest %

1. New Jersey

2. Minnesota

3. Oregon

4. New Hampshire

T-5. Wisconsin

T-5. Maryland

Lowest %

46. Alabama

47. South Dakota

48. Oklahoma

49. West Virginia

50. Arkansas

Volunteer Rate

Highest

1. Utah

2. South Dakota

3. Nebraska

4. Colorado

5. Minnesota

Lowest

46. Kentucky

47. Mississippi

48. Florida

49. Nevada

50. New York

The full WalletHub report can be found here.