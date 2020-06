Report: Inmate who died was subdued with Taser, restrained

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — An in-custody death report prepared by the Texas Rangers says an Ector County Detention Center inmate died after jail staffers subdued him with a stun gun, restrained his arms and legs, and locked him in a padded cell.

The county sheriff’s office report says Wallace Howell, a 38-year-old Black man, died June 15.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that staffers shocked him with the Taser then restrained his arms and legs, and moved him to a padded cell, where he was found unresponsive at 6:15 a.m.

The Texas Rangers is investigating his death.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting his autopsy results.