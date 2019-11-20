Rep. Mac Thornberry reacts to candidates running for 13th Congressional District seat

AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL)— Congressman Mac Thornberry issued the following statement today about candidates running for the 13th Congressional District of Texas:

“When I announced that I would not seek reelection to Congress, I expected that there would be a number of candidates in the race. I did not expect, however, that there would be candidates for the 13th District who do not live in the District, did not grow up in the District, or have any meaningful ties to the people they wish to represent.

“Whether these outside candidates are from the DFW Metroplex or the Lubbock region or elsewhere, I appreciate their desire to serve but believe they should run in their own districts. Even if they buy or rent property in the District at the last minute, they cannot know or properly represent the people of the 13th District in my view.

“While the law does not require a candidate for Congress to live in the district, common sense does. To be a true representative, our next Member of Congress should understand agriculture, energy, local contributions to national security, and have a deep understanding of us and our way of life.

“There are a number of good candidates who have a long history within the 13th District for the voters to consider. Voters deserve to know how well each candidate truly knows us and how they intend to represent the people who hire them.”

The press release comes after reports of Navy Rear Admiral, Ronny Jackson considering a run at Thornberry’s seat.

Jackson was the chief white house physician in 2018 and the former nominee for the Veterans Affairs Secretary.

Jackson is a Texas native, but was born in Levelland, which is in district 19.

Another so-called outsider is Chris Ekstrom, a Dallas businessman who has filed to run as well.



He’s been an entrepreneur for more than 25 years and is president of Ekstrom properties commercial real estate investment firm.