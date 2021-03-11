Rep. Four Price files healthcare legislation providing solutions to patients’ concerns

The American Flag and Texas Flag fly outside the Texas Capitol in Austin on Dec. 16, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Four Price said, today, he has filed a comprehensive healthcare bill package during this regular session of the Texas Legislature.

“Healthcare matters to every person and their family regardless of where in Texas they reside. Improving health outcomes of Texans is always one of the top legislative priorities of my office. It is a privilege to continue to work on practical solutions to better the health outcomes of Texas patients,” stated Representative Price.

Representative Price’s filed healthcare legislation for this session includes: