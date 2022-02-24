MADISON COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Megan’s remains have been found and two arrests have been made.

The Sheriff’s Office says more information will be coming soon.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find an endangered missing woman.

27-year-old Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since 3:00 a.m. on February 5. She has brown eyes, long brown curly hair – and has several tattoos on her arms, legs and chest.





(Courtesy: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)

Authorities believe Megan may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury. She may have left the area and could be outside of Madison County.

As of February 22, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports Megan is still missing. If you know of Megan’s whereabouts or have any information on her disappearance, you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.

Sources: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, Madison County Sheriff’s Office