Release: Ex-university worker sent death threats to colleges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a former employee at a Georgia university was arrested and accused of sending death threats to several workers at other universities.

Shawn Charles Merdinger was charged Sunday with a criminal complaint for sending threatening emails.

Merdinger was an assistant director for IT information security with Valdosta State University between 2014 and 2016.

Officials said Merdinger sent emails to employees at the University of California at Santa Barbara, University of Indiana, University of Texas, University of Texas at Austin, the University System of Georgia and Valdosta State University between April 16 and 19.

Officials said the emails contained threats of “extreme violence.”

It’s unclear whether Merdinger had an attorney.