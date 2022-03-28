SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Alliance of Groundwater Districts (TAGD), registration opened on Monday for the 2022 Texas Groundwater Summit set for Aug. 30 – Sept. 1 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country in San Antonio.

Described as “the premier groundwater event in the state,” the TAGD said that the summit aims to bring together groups of groundwater professionals over three days to discuss emerging trends and new research. The event is expected to host a mix of presentations on all areas of groundwater management, said TAGD, and also networking opportunities for the groundwater community.

“We expect to have over 350 groundwater industry leaders, community stakeholders, agency representatives, and elected officials in attendance.” said the TAGD, “You won’t want to miss it!”

For those who are unable to join the summit in person, TAGD said that there will be live-stream options available.

The TAGD encouraged “anyone interested in the future of groundwater in Texas” to attend the event, but also others including:

Groundwater Conservation District staff and board members

Well-drillers and well technology companies

Water providers and planners

Groundwater stakeholders including those in agriculture, oil & gas, environmental, and industrial

Attorneys, hydrogeologists, and engineers in the water field

Groundwater technology experts and vendors

Undergraduate and graduate students

The schedule for the summit, as released by the TAGD, can be found here.