Red Kettle campaign kickoff in Fort Worth includes mall cattle drive

Herd of cattle navigate a shopping mall parking lot to kick off a charitable donations campaign.

FORT WORTH (CNN) — Holy cow!

A Texas charity is hoping to “rein” in donations after kicking off its yearly holiday giving campaign.

The ‘Cattle Drive for the Kettle Drive’ begins each year when a herd of cows trot one mile around the Ridgmar Mall in Fort Worth.

Cowboys are on hand to help stave off a stampede or recapture a rogue bovine.

This year some stopped for a grassy snack while two tried to reroute the herd.

While this might seem like a bad idea, bringing cattle to a shopping mall, it’s for a good cause.

The event kicks off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.