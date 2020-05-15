Records: Heroin buy prompted triple killing spree in Houston

HOUSTON (Houston Chronicle) — A heroin buy in Houston prompted a killing spree that left three men dead and one wounded, court records show.
Thirty-five-year-old Joshua Kelsey was charged Wednesday with a second murder count for his connection to three fatal shootings on May 6 in Houston.
Kelsey already was jailed on murder and capital murder charges.
The Houston Chronicle reported that police accuse Kelsey of fatally shooting 60-year-old Michael Miller in his home.
Police say Kelsey blamed Miller and his roommate for him being homeless.
Court records did not list an attorney for Kelsey.