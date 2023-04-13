MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Reynosa man was arrested in Mission after a traffic stop revealed one of the largest single fentanyl seizures during Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

On April 10, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a black Cadillac SUV at the intersection of 43rd Street and Gumwood Avenue in Mission. During the traffic stop, authorities found five tape-wrapped bundles containing a white powdery substance, a news release from Abbott stated.

The substance tested positive for fentanyl and weighed approximately 14 pounds. According to the release, this is the equivalent of 3.1 million lethal doses.

(Photo: Office of the Texas Governor Greg Abbott)

“Fentanyl is the single greatest drug threat our state and country has ever known, and this record amount of fentanyl seized would have otherwise made its way into communities across Texas and the nation because of President Joe Biden’s open border policies,” said Governor Abbott. “Through Texas’ historic Operation Lone Star mission, a DPS trooper prevented 3.1 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every Texan in Austin, Dallas, and El Paso combined—from taking more innocent lives during a single traffic stop. I thank our brave DPS troopers, and all Operation Lone Star mission personnel, for their work to secure our border and keep Texans safe.”

The driver, 39-year-old Mario Reyna Cantu from Mexico, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, the release stated.

Records show that Reyna’s address is listed in Reynosa and that his bond was set at $150,000.