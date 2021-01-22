Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Dallas auction

DALLAS (AP) — A rare gold coin made by a noted craftsman in New York in 1787 has sold at auction in Dallas for $9.36 million.
Heritage Auctions offered the New York-style Brasher Doubloon Thursday evening as part of an auction of U.S. coins.
Heritage says the sale is the most ever paid for a gold coin at auction.
Todd Imhof, Heritage’s executive vice president, says that for coin collectors, the Brasher Doubloons are “sort of a holy grail.” Imhof says that of the seven such coins known to exist, the one sold Thursday was the “finest quality.”
Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Boom system installed south of the border to prevent trash from flowing into U.S.
- They’re ‘noncitizens’ not ‘aliens,’ Biden administration says
- Mexico has $1 million for ‘Dreamers’ in the U.S.
- ‘COVID sucks’: Patron leaves $200 tip per employee at Colorado cafe
- The connection between People and Pets. Joe Dickinson on Jessop’s Journal