AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Railroad Commission announced that for the first time in nearly 40 years, the Railroad Commission’s Statewide Rule Eight will undergo a substantial overhaul to reflect better modern waste management practices and recent advancements in production methods.

According to the RRC, one of the highest priorities of the RRC of Texas Commission is the protection of groundwater resources. Water protection is a primary consideration in many of the Commission’s statewide Rules and is one of the primary purposes of Statewide Rule eight.

RRC stated that the revisions proposed by the Commission under Chapter Four and Statewide Rule Eight reflect the Commission’s mission to serve Texas through our stewardship of natural resources and the environment.

The RRC’s proposed changes include:

Streamlining the Statewide Rule Eight into the Commission’s existing Chapter Four regulations concerning environmental protection

Updating requirements on the design

Construction

Operation

Monitoring

Closure of waste management units

Improving the Commission’s ability to track and collect data with respect to oilfield waste transported throughout Texas

“The proposed changes will provide clear direction to operators and Commission staff that will help protect environmental resources and the public across Texas,” said officials with the RRC.

The new proposals are now posted on the RRC website for informal public comment.

The link to the informal posting can be found here.

The Commission said it will host both an informal and virtual hearing on the proposed changes where interested parties are encouraged to attend and provide oral or written comments regarding the proposed changes under consideration in the Texas Register.