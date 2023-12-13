AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, officials with the Railroad Commission of Texas announced that it assessed $1,388,044 in fines regarding 316 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses.
A press release from the RRC stated, that the RRC controls the state’s oil and gas industry as well as intrastate pipeline safety.
Official detailed that 57 dockets involved $710,678 in penalties after operators failed to appear at Commission enforcement proceedings.
RRC added that operators were ordered to come into compliance with Commission rules and assessed $139,166 for violating safety rules regarding any oil and gas, LP-Gas, critical infrastructure, or pipeline. Officials added that the pipeline operators and excavators were assessed $538,200.00 for violations of the Commission’s Pipeline Damage Prevention rules.
For more information regarding the Railroad Commission of Texas visit the RRC website.
