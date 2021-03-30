‘Questions remain unanswered’: Gov. Abbott sends letter to Vice President Kamala Harris

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris demanding answers regarding the recent surge in illegal crossings at the Southern border, mostly for unaccompanied minors.

Abbott expresses in his letter the “threats and challenges caused by this administration’s border policies.”

“These policies embolden and enrich cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers who continue to ramp up their criminal operations,” stated the letter. “In Many cases these criminals lure unaccompanied minors into inhumane conditions and expose them to abuse and terror.”

The governor included the following questions in the letter:

— Who is assisting these children as they travel through Mexico and cross the U.S. border?

–U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas has acknowledged that many of these children have been abused or harmed during their journeys. What is the administration doing to eliminate that harm?

–Were these children forced to carry contraband into the United States?

–Were these children or their families assisted, coerced, and threatened by cartel members or human traffickers?

–How many victims of physical abuse, sexual assault, or trafficking has the administration identified?

–What specific measures can the administration point to that confirm that these children are not released to human traffickers in the United States?

–What action is your administration taking to prosecute those who traffic unaccompanied minors?

In the letter, the governor urges Harris to visit the border to see what he has called a ” humanitarian crisis.” Harris was recently named the newly named Border Czar by President Joe Biden.

To read the full letter, click here.