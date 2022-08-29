TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A police pursuit that started in Troy ends with two people dead in Fort Worth.

Troy Police said in a press release on Monday afternoon that the department received a general broadcast call about 6:19 p.m. Sunday for service in reference to a reckless driver. Civilian calls started around 6:14 p.m., which placed the reckless driver northbound on Interstate 35 between Belton and Temple at the Mile Marker #295. After several calls from citizens traveling on I-35 in Temple, the reckless driver entered the City of Troy.

Troy Police saw the vehicle about 6:25 p.m. driving northbound at a high rate of speed. The reckless driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was underway. The vehicle drove at speeds above 100 mph, and passed

vehicles on the left side – near the center wall. The reckless driver arrived at the I-35 split north of Hillsboro, and it was reported by a police officer that the driver was armed with a handgun.

Fort Worth Police Department Public Information Officer Buddy Calzada tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday, officers were requested to assist the Troy Police Department on the pursuit. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hill County Sheriff’s Department were also assisting.

Officer Calzada says the vehicle entered the Fort Worth area from Central Texas and subsequently crashed near Spur 280. Officers discovered the man in the passenger’s seat was holding the woman driving the vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot come from the vehicle, and then received information that the woman was shot by the man.

Officers approached the vehicle in an attempt to save the victim and to render medical aid. During this encounter, at least one Fort Worth Police officer fired his weapon at the suspect and quickly moved in to render emergency medical attention.

Officer Calzada says both the man and the woman have been pronounced dead. The crash also shut down a portion of Interstate 35W, around Spur 280, until around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“And despite the danger and threat to themselves, they formulated a plan and they acted. They did what they could to try to save that victim inside of the vehicle despite the danger that was presented to themselves. For that, I am proud,” says Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes, referring to the department’s officers and response.

Troy Police say the officer from its department did not fire any weapons at the suspect, but the department remained on scene to assist Fort Worth Police with this investigation. Identities are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Major Case Unit and Internal Affairs Unit continue to investigate this incident.