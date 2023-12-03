LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that it’s set to host two public meetings regarding assistance programs available to landowners to aid in the preservation of the Texas kangaroo rat.

According to a TPWD press release, the meeting will inform landowners about the voluntary Candidate Conservation Agreements with Assurances (CCAA).

Officials said this meeting pertains to landowners who are interested in incorporating certain conservation measures on their properties to protect the Texas kangaroo rat.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Website

The release detailed that Texas Kangaroo rat is, “a small nocturnal rodent similar to a gopher and can be found in areas with clay or clay-loam soils, sparse short grasses and sometimes small, scattered mesquite bushes.”

TPWD said the animal has populations in multiple counties including Childress, Cottle, Hardeman, Wilbarger Montague, Clay, Wichita, Archer, Wilbarger, Baylor, Hardeman, Foard, Cottle, and Motley counties.

The animal is listed as a threatened species in Texas according to the TPWD and is being considered to be listed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a threatened or endangered species.

TPWD said the first in-person meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5, at the 4-H Exhibit Building located at 2215 Harold Street, Vernon. The following meeting is at 6:30 p.m., on Dec. 6, at Southern Plains Electric Coop located at 1900 Avenue C, Childress.

Officials added that an online option will be available through Microsoft Teams for those who can’t make the in-person meeting:

Meeting ID: 253 631 876 078

Passcode: FCsVqq

For more information visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.