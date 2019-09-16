Psychiatrist: Man accused of killing 6 controlled by voices

FILE – In this July 11, 2014 file photo, Ronald Lee Haskell collapses as he appears in court in Houston. A forensic psychiatrist told jurors Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, that Haskell, accused of fatally shooting six members of his ex-wife’s family was not responsible for his actions because of severe mental illness that made him believe voices in his head were telling him to carry out the killings. The psychiatrist was expected to be the final witness from defense attorneys for Haskell, who is charged with capital murder in the July 2014 attack in a suburban Houston home. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)

HOUSTON (AP) — A forensic psychiatrist told jurors Monday that a man accused of fatally shooting six members of his ex-wife’s family in 2014 at their suburban Houston home wasn’t responsible for his actions because his severe mental illness that made him believe voices in his head were telling him to carry out the killings.

Prosecutors allege Ronald Lee Haskell, 39, created a meticulous plot in which he traveled from California to suburban Houston in 2014 and stalked his ex-wife’s family for two days before killing six of them, including four children. One family member, a then 15-year-old girl, was also shot but survived by playing dead.

But Stephen Raffle, a forensic psychiatrist who examined Haskell and reviewed his medical records, testified at his capital murder trial that Haskell didn’t know what he was did was wrong.

Raffle said that at the time of the killings, Haskell was suffering from a form of bipolar disorder, a brain condition that causes unusual shifts in mood, and from schizoaffective disorder, a condition characterized by hallucinations or delusions.

The voices in Haskell’s head “had basically taken control” of him, Raffle said.

One voice named Joseph “was telling Ron that he has to kill members of his ex-wife’s Melannie’s family in order to get reunited with her,” Raffle said.

Haskell’s marriage had ended after years of domestic violence, according to court records. His ex-wife and his children had moved from Utah to Texas to be with her family.

Prosecutors allege Haskell became so enraged his ex-wife had left him that he planned to harm anyone who had helped her.

Killed in the shooting were 39-year-old Stephen Stay and his 34-year-old wife Katie, along with their children: 4-year-old Zach; 7-year-old Rebecca; 9-year-old Emily; and 13-year-old Bryan. Katie Stay was the sister of Haskell’s ex-wife.

At the start of the trial, Cassidy Stay, the only person to survive the shooting testified she begged Haskell to not hurt her, her parents or four siblings. She told jurors Haskell had her and her family lie face down on her living room floor before shooting each person one by one.

After the shooting at the Stays’ home, Haskell tried going to the houses of his ex-wife’s parents and brother before officers took him into custody after a long standoff.

Raffle was expected to be the final witness for the defense in Haskell’s trial, which began Aug. 26.

Prosecutors were expected to present some additional witnesses before the trial’s closing arguments, which could take place by the end of the week.

Haskell faces the death penalty if convicted of capital murder.

