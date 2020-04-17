Protesters rally to “restore livelihoods and end the madness sinking the Texas economy”

A group of protesters were outside the Texas Governor's mansion Thursday rallying to "restore livelihoods and end the madness sinking the Texas economy."

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — A group of protesters peacefully gathered outside the Texas governor’s mansion Thursday, demanding that their state start the process of ‘reopening.’

The group “Reopen Texas” held a 5-hour-long rally Thursday saying that there’s a way to stimulate the economy in Texas and still contain the novel coronavirus that caused COVID-19.

Governor Greg Abbott is set to announce his plan to start the process of reopening the state’s economy in an address Friday.

Many are optimistic about the governor’s announcement while some are demanding more than just getting the economy going again.

Some were unhappy with recent mandates banning public gatherings and enforcing testing saying that their ‘constitutional rights are being violated.’

