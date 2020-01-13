Protective dog saves Texas man from attack

(CNN) — Again and again, dogs earn the name “man’s best friend” – whether by providing emotional support, or sniffing out bombs.

One scrappy little K-9 in Texas reaffirmed his species’ value to humanity on Sunday – defending a man who was being mugged.

The thieves had apparently followed the man from a bank.

You can hear a dog barking in the top right-hand corner of your screen.

Also, a thief in red pushing a man into a ditch.

The dog never lets up chasing the bad guy away.

Jose Luis Hernandez says he had $200 in his pocket and $700 in cash in his wallet in his back pocket. When he got home Friday from cashing his pay check for the week.

That’s when a man approached him, first asking him to put his dog away.

Hernandez continued to check his mail when the man was suddenly behind him, armed with a rock, demanding his wallet.

The man pushed Hernandez into the ditch when Hernandez refused.

Hernandez says he started kicking and kicking.

Finally the man ripped Hernandez’s shirt while snatching the $200 out from his pocket.

Hernandez says if not for the dog, he would have ripped me apart in the ditch.

Hernandez says Ace, his neighbor’s dog, kept barking and biting the thief.

Surveillance video shows the thief reacting to the dog as soon as his arrives.

The thief was able to get away in this black car waiting for him.

More from MyHighPlains.com: