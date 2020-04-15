Prosecutors: Texas death row inmate intellectually disabled

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas prosecutors are asking that a Salvadoran man who has been on death row for nearly 19 years be spared the lethal injection because he is intellectually disabled.

The request by prosecutors in Houston in the case of Gilmar Guevara follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that changed the way Texas determines if a defendant is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for execution.

Guevara was convicted and sentenced to death for the June 2000 fatal shootings of 48-year-old Tae Youk and 21-year-old Gerardo Yaxon during the attempted robbery of a convenience store.