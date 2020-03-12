Probe: Ex-Texas Southern University leader knew about fraud

HOUSTON (AP) — An internal investigation revealed that an ousted head of Texas Southern University knew about the university giving low-performing students more than $400,000 in scholarships in a ploy to increase enrollment.

Charla Parker-Thompson, TSU’s chief internal auditor, released information about corruption in the school’s admission process after former TSU President Austin Lane reached a buyout agreement with the university’s board of regents.

The 17-page report was dated for Wednesday.

Lane had been removed from his position for failing to report alleged fraud and directing a former official to violate university policy.