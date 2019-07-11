President Trump to make an announcement related to citizenship question on 2020 Census

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement related to the ongoing discussions about the citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court released an opinion blocking President Trump’s administration from adding the question onto the 2020 Census for now. It was a 5-4 decision. Since then, President Trump has said he’s been considering an executive order to add the citizenship question, though the Census Bureau has begun printing questionnaires without it.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 30 states have executive orders or actions for statewide complete count commission or committee. Texas is currently not one of them. Complete count committees aim to get communities, civic organizations, individuals and other groups to support the census.

Experts from The Center for Public Policy Priorities say an undercount of Texas’ population by even one percent could lead to a $300 million loss in federal funding for the state over the next decade. According to a study by George Washington University, Texas receives $59 billion annually in federal funds from census data every 10 years.