President Biden, First Lady expected in Houston to tour winter storm damage

HOUSTON (KXAN) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are headed to Houston to survey storm damage following a series of devastating ice and snow storms last week that knocked out power and water for millions. Some still remain without utilities.

The Bidens will visit the Houston Food Bank, and President Biden will also visit the Harris County Emergency Operations Center as well as deliver remarks around 5 p.m. CT at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 vaccination facility at NRG stadium.