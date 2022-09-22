AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Preservation Texas (PT) announced Wednesday, open registration nominations for Most Endangered Places (MEP) in Texas.

According to a PT press release, these are places across Texas that potentially face neglect, demolition, inappropriate alteration, or a radical loss of context.

Officials said the list is aimed at drawing attention to endangered places to help locals build momentum toward their protection. Preservation Texas adds that they also can provide technical assistance along with letters of support.

PT said they are welcoming a geographically, culturally, and architecturally diverse range of submissions.

Nominations for MEP are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, and can be submitted, here.

Preservation Texas listed African-American heritage sites that were awarded to receive support for stabilization, preservation, restoration, or rehabilitation efforts. Thanks to a $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant to PT from the National Park Service said PT.

African-American heritage sites include:

Mount Zion United Methodist Church – 1893 Belton ( Bell County ), grant for exterior work.

), grant for exterior work. Wesley Chapel – 1916 Corsicana ( Navarro County ) grant for structural stabilization.

) grant for structural stabilization. Bethel Baptist Church – c.1919 Tennessee Colony ( Anderson County) grant for exterior repairs.

grant for exterior repairs. Mount Vernon A.M.E. Church – 1921 Palestine ( Anderson County ) grant for roof replacement.

) grant for roof replacement. Old Masonic Hall – 1901 Lufkin ( Angelina County ) grant for stabilization and exterior work.

) grant for stabilization and exterior work. Brenham Normal School Main Building – c.1900 Brenham in ( Washington County ) grant for general exterior work.

) grant for general exterior work. Concord Rosenwald School – 1925 Mt. Enterprise ( Rusk County ) grant for structural stabilization.

) grant for structural stabilization. First Independent Baptist Church – 1918 Corsicana ( Navarro County ) grant for removal of siding and exterior repairs.

) grant for removal of siding and exterior repairs. Jamison Building – 1930 Texarkana ( Bowie County ) grant for exterior work.

) grant for exterior work. Palacios Colored School – 1939 Palacios (Matagorda County) grant for foundation repairs and exterior restoration.

For more information on Preservation Texas MEP grants visit, here.