WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man found in a stolen car with a dozen stolen ID items and credit cards is sentenced to prison today, Oct. 11, 2022.

Samuel Barnett pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to two charges involving stolen cars and one charge of ID theft with 12 different items of identifying information.

Samual Barnett Wichita County mugshot

Barnett also has several more cases pending in the courts, including porch package thefts and other theft cases.

He was arrested last April when police were doing checks of a hotel parking lot known as a high-crime area for narcotics and stolen vehicles. The Kia he was in was reported stolen, and an officer

also identified Barnett as a suspect in another stolen car the month before. Police say he later admitted to that theft.

Also scattered in the Kia interior and trunk were 12 separate items of ID cards, such as driver’s licenses and credit cards. Police also identified Barnett as a suspect in numerous thefts and burglaries.

They include theft of mail and packages from porches, shoplifting and other thefts.