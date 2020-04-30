Pools and summer camps preparing to open

Pools and summer camps in Texas prepare to handle demand once they are re-opened to the public again.

CYPRESS, Texas (KPRC) — With all the changes happening many parents may be wondering what to do with their children this summer: can they bring them to the pool or summer camp?

Houston-area business owners say they’re preparing either way.

The Kids’ Clubhouse has a highly anticipated summer camp, and they are still waiting on final confirmation from their regular vendors on what they will be able to do.

Summer camps nationwide serve 20-million kids.

The American Camp Association expects to have more information to share by early-May on the status of camp operations.

Pool managers are also trying to prepare for when they are allowed to reopen to the public.

They are hiring lifeguards and doing a lot of retreats online.

Even allowing residents in neighborhoods to book swim times to be able to adhere to capacity and social distancing.

Heather Dominy, whose company manages about 100 pools in the Houston area, says safety is their top priority.

“We’re thinking of spacing. We’re thinking of disinfectant. We’re thinking of life saving skills for our life guards”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: