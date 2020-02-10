Police: Texas teen killed by bully he had stopped earlier

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington, Texas, say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot by another teen who the victim had stopped from bullying a few days earlier.

Police say Samuel Reynolds died Thursday after being shot by the teen described as between “13 and 15-years old” and who lived at the same apartment complex as Reynolds.

Police spokesman Christopher Cook said Reynolds had reported “having some trouble with the suspect” in the days after he stopped him from bullying a smaller boy.

The suspect’s name was not released.