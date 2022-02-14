MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police have arrested a man they say struck a woman as she lay in the middle of a Marshall roadway Friday night, but they say they are still looking for the driver they believe struck her first and failed to stop.

According to Marshall police, 78-year-old Thomas Earl Jackson struck 50-year-old Angela Reena Flamer with his 1989 Ford Ranger as she lay in the road in the 3600 block of FM 449. A Harrison County deputy driving by spotted her just after 7:30 p.m and called for EMS and Marshall police, since the scene was inside city limits.

Jackson was booked into the Harrison County jail on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter.

EMS crews arrived quickly, but Flamer died at the scene. Police believe she was hit by another vehicle before she was hit by Jackson’s.

“This is a complex investigation that is ongoing,” the police department said in a statement released Saturday night. “Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Ms. Flamer. We are committed to obtaining justice for her and will follow every piece of evidence to do so.”

Anyone that has information about another vehicle that could have been involved in this crash is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.