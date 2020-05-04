Police probe death of Indiana prison inmate as homicide

HADDON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in Indiana are investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

State police say prison staff found Jeremiah Roberts of Nacogdoches, Texas, unresponsive about 6 a.m. Sunday in his cell at the facility in Haddon Township, southwest of Indianapolis.

Roberts later died.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Police say Roberts had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Corrections since January 2017.

Nacogdoches is southeast of Dallas.