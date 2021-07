HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a gas station Friday morning.

Sources say one of the injured victims is a federal agent. The agent was in surgery and is expected to survive.

The shooting took place at the Stripes on Tyler and Frontage at the gas pumps around 11:00 a.m., according to Harlingen Police Sergeant Larry Moore.

Moore said there were no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.