Police: Officer shoots son after mistaking him for intruder

DESOTO, Texas (AP) — Authorities in the Dallas area say an off-duty officer shot and wounded his adult son after mistaking him for an intruder.

The incident happened Saturday evening in DeSoto, about 10 miles south of Dallas. DeSoto police say the caller told officers that he accidentally shot his adult son in their home. The caller also identified himself as a Dallas police officer.

Police say the son was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and no arrests have been made. Authorities did not release the identity of the officer and his son.