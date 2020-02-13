Police: North Texas officers shoot knife-wielding man dead

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police say officers have shot dead a knife-wielding man suspected of assault at a suburban Dallas motel.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office say 30-year-old Dewayne Brian Bowman died in the predawn hours of Wednesday of gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the courtyard of a Grand Prairie, Texas, motel.

Grand Prairie police say officers went to the motel in response to reports that a man had assaulted at least one person.

Two officers arrived to find the knife-wielding man.

After several attempts to defuse the situation, the man moved toward the officers and both opened fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 22°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 41° 22°

Friday

52° / 36°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 52° 36°

Saturday

56° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 32°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 45°

Monday

63° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
20°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

24°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

Don't Miss