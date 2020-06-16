Police: No arrests in San Antonio shooting that wounded 8

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police say days of investigation have not led to any arrests in the shooting outside a San Antonio bar that wounded at least eight people.

Sgt. Michelle Ramos said detectives are continuing their work but otherwise declined to answer questions about the Friday night shooting.

He did not say whether the suspect is considered an ongoing threat to public safety.

The department has released little information since the police chief said early Saturday that a man with a rifle had opened fire on a group in a bar parking lot.

Police say five women and three men were hurt.