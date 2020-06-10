Police: Man kills 2 teenage daughters before killing himself

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police say a North Texas man shot and killed his two teenage daughters before turning the gun on himself.

A police statement says officers in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite were sent to a house on a shooting call Tuesday morning.

Inside the house they found the body of 63-year-old Raymond Haydel with a gunshot wound to the head.

A further search of the house revealed the bodies of Haydel’s 16- and 17-year-old daughters, each shot multiple times.

Their identities are being withheld until relatives can be notified.