Police in Central Texas fatally shoot stabbing suspect

GIDDINGS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing at least three people in a Central Texas city.

KBTX-TV reports that the stabbings took place before 9 a.m. Monday in Giddings, about 55 miles east of Austin.

Authorities are investigating three separate crime scenes but have not released any other information about the circumstances of the attacks.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Giddings police shot the suspect. Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

No information has been released about the conditions of the stabbing victims or a motive for the attacks.