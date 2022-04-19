SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman died in a “major accident” shortly after the incident, police say.

On April 12, officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Southcross in regards to a robbery.

The victim, identified as a 71-year-old woman, told police that she was grabbed by the suspect inside of the gas station, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio PD.

Police said the suspect “forcibly took her keys” and got into her vehicle, leaving the parking lot and driving westbound.

During the investigation, a dispatcher told officers over the radio that the suspect was involved in a major accident on IH35.

The suspect was traveling at a high speed before crashing into the back of a stationary 18-wheeler. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other details were released.