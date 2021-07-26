Police arrest man on smuggling, drug and weapons charges after family violence call

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Juan Alfredo Arellano Jr., 30. (El Paso Police Dept.)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a family violence call turned into an arrest over human smuggling, drugs and weapons charges on Sunday.

Police say Juan Alfredo Arellano Jr., 30, was arrested at a West Side residence on Sunday after officers received calls of a family violence. Officers had been dispatched to the 5100 block of Chromite Street.

El Paso police say they learned a 30-year-old woman, whose name KTSM 9 News is withholding for her safety, had been assaulted on Saturday.

As police continued investigating, they found another 30-year-old woman, whose name is also being withheld, from Mexico. She’d been held at the residence as part of a human smuggling operation, police claim.

She allegedly paid smugglers $12,000 to take her into the United States and to North Carolina. She was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Police say they found cocaine, marijuana, and a stolen handgun inside of the residence.

Arellano was taken into custody and charged with smuggling, assault family violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of controlled substance, delivery of marijuana and parole violation.

He is behind bars at the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $150,000.

