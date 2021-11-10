Plans and records of Battleship Texas available online

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) announced more than 3,000 ships plans and records from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s collection documenting the USS battleship, Texas, are now available online at the State Archives.

According to a press release, the battleship, also known as BB-35, was commissioned in 1914 and participated in both World War I and World War II. The release stated USS Texas was the first memorial battleship in the U.S. and became a national historical landmark.

Adding the records to the online collection of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Battleship Texas ships plans and records involved “conservation work, preservation, processing and archival housing of oversized materials, and a successful collaboration between TSLAC’s Archives and Information Services Division (ARIS) and the State Records Center (SRC),” the release said.

TSLAC said this was possible by a major digitalization effort that consisted of thousands of blueprints, documents, manuals, booklets, and other paper materials that were converted into digital files by SRC staff. Those files were then organized and uploaded to TSLAC’s Texas Digital Archive by the ARIS staff, the release said. Those who visit the website will find information on the battleship and detailed images of plans and records of the battleship’s entire lifespan.

Because records of the battleship Texas included oversize drawings that were up to six feet long, TSLAC Conservator Heather Hamilton was responsible for analyzing preservation challenges and choosing the best solution for repair and housing, the release said. If you are interested in learning about the conservation process used, you can find the information here.

According to the release, State Archives is working to preserve the battleship Texas’ original plans and records while also opening access to the collection for anyone with an internet connection through this digitalization project.