PLAINVIEW, Texas— A single-engine plane crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday west of the Hale County Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the pilot was not injured. The FAA confirmed that “only the pilot was on board.”

DPS troopers were on scene assisting the incident, however, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash, said the FAA.

Additionally, the NTSB will provide updates.

