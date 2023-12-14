SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A plane crashed just outside of San Angelo on a windmill farm in Christoval on December 14 with no reported survivors.

According to DPS on the scene, with assistance from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office they were made aware of a plane crash that occurred at 1:28 p.m. just 4 miles south of the Christoval on ranch land.

First responders were immediately dispatched to the area and attempts for a search and rescue were made for any possible survivors. Responding authorities included Border Patrol, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and the Christoval Volunteer Fire Department, TxDPS and San Angelo EMS.

There was an unknown number of occupants on the plane, and no survivors were reported. The scene has been secured for further investigation by the FAA and the NTSB.