Plainview superintendent nominated for National Superintendent of the Year award

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Plainview Independent School District Superintendent Dr. H.T. Sanchez was named Texas’ nominee for the 2022 National Superintendent of the Year Award, an honor given through the School Superintendents Association (AASA).

Sanchez has served as superintendent for Plainview ISD since 2018, after having the same role in Tuscon Unified School District in Arizona for four years. According to the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA), Sanchez also worked as a teacher, coach, principal, and multiple administrative positions throughout his 23-year education career.

“The goal of the Plainview ISD teaching and learning approach is to create a turnkey system for instruction,” Sanchez said. “… Ultimately, our goal is for principals and teachers to have the time to focus on student relationships while creating fun and engaging learning opportunities. Students learn best when they are having fun, and teachers teach best when they are supported. This may not sound scientific, but Plainview ISD’s data illustrates otherwise.”

TASA described Sanchez as being a member since 2018, as well as a member of the Texas Association of Community Schools, Mexican American School Board Association, Texas Association of Business Officials, and Friends of Texas Public Schools.