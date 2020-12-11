Plainview EMT returns to work after husband dies from COVID-19 complications

LUBBOCK, Texas – Cathy Webster, a emergency technician at Covenant Medical Center in Plainview, is back working after her husband, Larry, died from COVID-19 complications on Aug. 25 at the age of 56.

“He was immunocompromised,” said Webster.

Webster said she still doesn’t know how she and Larry contracted the coronavirus in late July.

“We always wore our mask,” said Webster. “I would quarantine for four days at home because I was so afraid of him getting it.”

After a few months off, Webster decided to return to work at the hospital.

“I had been a caregiver to my husband for a long period of time and then I was a caregiver at work,” said Webster. “So I knew I had to come back and be there for those patients and those families that were going through the same thing that I had just been through.”

Larry Webster leaves behind three adult sons.