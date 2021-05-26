PICS: 62 yr-old Brazoria County woman added to Texas most wanted fugitives list





Source: Texas DPS

Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008; center and right show how she might look today

HOUSTON (CW39) – A woman who has been on the run for more than 10 years is being added to the to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 62-year-old Margaret Lorrain Smith has been wanted since 2009 for fleeing during capital murder case. She was indicted for hiring a man to kill her husband, George Smith on August 6, 2007. According to investigators, Smith lured him to Surfside Beach late at night and left him sitting in the sand as the man she hired beat George to death with a metal object. The man she hired was also indicted for capital murder in September 2007 but while her co-defendant was convicted, she fled the Brazoria County area while on bond.

Smith was last seen on a video in the San Antonio area. The images show her getting into a maroon four-door sedan that’s possibly a Lincoln Continental. Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds and has a mole on the bottom of her right eyelid. Investigators say she often dyes her naturally dark, curly hair or wears wigs and she also went by the name Margaret or Lorrain. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to her arrest.

