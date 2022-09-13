DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?

With a proud warning in front of their massively delicious announcement, the State Fair of Texas has released its new food lineup for this year’s fair season. “WARNING: These might make you hungry! Here are the new foods waiting to be enjoyed at the 2022 State Fair of Texas!”

The best part about the fair is easily the food, sure the rides will be fun for the kids and everything else is just as fun too, but let’s be honest, the summer is over and swimming at the pool or heading to the beach isn’t a concern anymore.

It’s time to wear your comfy pants and enjoy the fair to get moderately “fat” and oh so very happy when it comes to these new food offerings. To learn just what all goes into these new foods, click here. To get a good look at the new foods, just scroll below, drool, and enjoy.

BAYOU BOWL

Deep FRIED COUNTRY COOKOUT

FAT ELVIS

DEEP FRIED STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CRUNCH ROLL

PICKLE PIZZA

CRISPY DILLY DOG

FERNIE’S FUNNEL CAKE CHICKEN SANDWICH

DEEP FRIED SOUTHERN DESSERT DUMPLINGS

DEEP FRIED PRALINE CHEESECAKE EGG ROLL

HOT HONEY CHICKEN AND SWEET POTATO PIE WAFFLE

RASPBERRY CHIPOTLE SOPAPILLA CHEESECAKE

TEXAS HOT BULL RIDE

DEEP FRIED HONEY

PUPUSA

DOH-MUFF

TEXAS RANCH HOG WINGS

FRIED SOUL FOOD EGG ROLL

DIM SUM LOCO BURRITOS

DIRTY SODAS

TEXAS TWOSOME

CHISMOSA

CAJUN LOBSTER BISQUE CROQUETTES

SHAKING BEEF SALAD